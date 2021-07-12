Hy-Vee Taps Dr. Daniel Fick as New Chief Medical Officer; Randy Edeker Comments

WEST DES MOINES, IA - As it centers its focus on the health and well-being of its shoppers and associates, Hy-Vee is once again expanding its leadership team with the recent appointment of Dr. Daniel Fick as Chief Medical Officer. As he takes on this newly created role, Fick will oversee all of the retailer’s current health and medical initiatives, in addition the the development of new services and offerings to boost the health of its customers and employees.