Vice President Kamala Harris talks vaccines and voting rights in first Michigan visit

Vaccinated individuals should mask-up indoors in areas where coronavirus transmission is “substantial” or “high,” according to the latest federal health guidance. On Tuesday, July 27, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided updated recommendations regarding mask usage as case and test positivity rates are beginning to climb across the country. The nation’s new dominant strain of coronavirus, the delta variant, is believed to be more infectious than previous strains and it could be spread easier from vaccinated to unvaccinated individuals.