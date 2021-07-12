Forest Service investigators: La Pine’s Newberry Fire ignited after firewood cutting

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 54-acre wildfire that prompted a Level 1 evacuation alert for residents on the east side of La Pine was sparked by fuels igniting after firewood cutting, officials said Monday.

"It occurred at a legal location and time," the fire officials' announcement said of the cause determined by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement. However, they noted that all commercial and private firewood cutting is no longer allowed as of Monday on Forest Service and BLM lands in Central Oregon.

The Newberry Fire broke out Sunday afternoon near La Pine in the Rosland Road area was stopped at 54 acres and has a line around the perimeter, but is not yet declared contained.

Crews worked through the night to secure the lines and conduct mop-up efforts.

"We're always on watch," said Conny Colwell, a 25 year La Pine resident said about fire seasons every year.



"My daughter came over just to make sure that if I needed a ride right away" Colwell added.

The Newberry Fire caused the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office to issue a Level 1 (GET READY) evacuation notice for the Newberry Estates area as a precaution due to the nearby fire, but it was lifted Sunday night.



Stephen Cook was another resident who got the notice to be on alert.



"I try to keep my property as fire retardant as possible," Cook said while he looked at his yard.



Cook said he watched and as crew tackled the fire that was near his home Sunday afternoon.



"Of course we were watching tanker and helicopters. I mean they had a real serious attack on it so they got a good handle on it," Cook said



Cook, a 5 year la pine resident said based off of last years fires he is not taking any chances when fires start to break out.



"i kept a real close eye on the smoke because if the smoke comes in here, then that's a good sign that its coming this way," Cook added.

Three fires broke out in the same area in July of last year, which were investigated as arson .

By Monday afternoon La Pine's air quality according to E::Space Labs monitors, La Pine's air quality was back at good, while Sunriver's was measured at Moderate.

