Geely pulls out as majority shareholder of infant EV brand Zeekr… sort of

By Scooter Doll
electrek.co
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomotive conglomerate Geely has announced that it will exit as the majority shareholder of Zeekr, a premium EV brand launched in China earlier this year. By pulling out as majority shareholder, Geely now opens the door for outside financing in Zeekr. However, while Geely’s name may no longer be listed in any investor meetings at Zeekr, the automotive manufacturer is still very much tied to the EV brand and its future.

