“Forgotten borough” no more: Staten Island homes are pricier than ever
Homes in Staten Island continue to command record sums. After reaching an all-time high of $610,000 in May, the median monthly sales price in the borough remained above $600,000 for the second consecutive month in June — a 2.3 percent increase over June 2020, the previous record high, and a nearly 10 percent jump from the same month in 2019, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.therealdeal.com
Comments / 2