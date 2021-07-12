Cancel
Staten Island, NY

“Forgotten borough” no more: Staten Island homes are pricier than ever

By Alexandra White
therealdeal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomes in Staten Island continue to command record sums. After reaching an all-time high of $610,000 in May, the median monthly sales price in the borough remained above $600,000 for the second consecutive month in June — a 2.3 percent increase over June 2020, the previous record high, and a nearly 10 percent jump from the same month in 2019, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

