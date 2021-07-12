Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats are literally leaving the state to protest a GOP-backed voter suppression bill

By Rafi Schwartz
Mic
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a month ago, Texas Democratic lawmakers staged a dramatic last-minute walkout of the state's capitol building in Austin, temporarily blocking a GOP-led effort to pass one of the most restrictive voter suppression bills in the country. Now, with the Texas legislature poised to revisit the bill during a special lawmaking session, state Democratic leaders are once again preparing to deny Republicans the requisite quorum to pass the bill — not simply by walking out of the building, but by leaving the state entirely.

