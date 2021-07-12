Cancel
Sotheby’s Sold a 101.38-Carat Diamond for $12.3 Million in Cryptocurrency

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Friday, Sotheby’s sold a pear shaped, 101.38-carat diamond to an anonymous private donor for $12.3 million; the purchase was made via cryptocurrency, prompting Sotheby’s to announce that the transaction represented the most expensive purchase of a jewel that’s ever been made with cryptocurrency. The jewel itself is the second largest pear-shaped diamond ever to appear on the public art market, indicating that Sotheby’s will likely continue accepting cryptocurrency indefinitely if they can lure buyers interest in utilizing the currency to make such high-profile acquisitions. Sotheby’s first announced that they would be accepting cryptocurrency as payment in May, and since then, several sales have subsequently gone well.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Currency#Cryptocurrency#Carat Diamond#Sotheby S Sold#Sotheby#Nft#The World Wide Web#Sotheby S Jewelry
