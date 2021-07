“Ride the Eagle” has inspired me to come up with four critical review categories: Good, not good; Bad, not bad. “Ride the Eagle” falls under the “not bad” category. It would always have had difficulties transcending that category because the “man-child being forced to grow up or inheriting something of value by following a treasure hunt-style list” has become a trope. It’s certainly been done worse, but it’s been done a whole lot better, also. Albert Brooks made a career out of such subjects. Seth Rogan is an ace at playing those characters. So Jake Johnson, both as co-writer and star of the film, was already behind the eight ball. Lucky for him, he exudes sympathy, and unlike the aforementioned actor/writers, his character is not a jerk, just mildly lost.