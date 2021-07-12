‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Is Six Episodes of What We Already Knew
In 2019, journalist Ronan Farrow’s book, “Catch & Kill,” focused on the downfall of disgraced Miramax mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow’s reporting on the subject was published. The book was a critical and commercial success in a year that saw the #MeToo movement move with the power of a freight train. Two years out, we’re still seeking answers to the question of who’s been affected by everything started by #MeToo, with Weinstein still being the de facto man caught and (figuratively) killed by accusations.www.indiewire.com
Comments / 0