High Noon Highlights (7/12): Cowgirl FC Releases Non-Conference Schedule

This morning Oklahoma State released the women’s soccer non-conference schedule. And it’s got some pretty awesome games included. Eleven home games highlight Oklahoma State’s 2021 soccer schedule as the Cowgirls look to build on last season’s run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship. The ‘21 schedule includes seven non-conference home games at Neal Patterson Stadium, including a showdown against Texas A&M, and the Cowgirls will host four Big 12 Conference opponents. OSU is coming off a 13-3-2 season, and nine starters return from that squad, including two-time All-American Kim Rodriguez and leading scorers Grace Yochum, Olyvia Dowell and Gabriella Coleman, who combined for 33 goals a year ago. The Cowgirls open 2021 with a preseason exhibition match against Missouri in Frisco, Texas, on Aug. 13 before kicking off the regular season with a home matches against UTSA (Aug. 19) and Pitt (Aug. 22) in the OSU Cowgirl Invitational.{okstate.com}