Chris Jericho: Vince Neil Could Get Back In Shape 'If He Really Wants To'

During an appearance on Konnan’s Keepin’ it 100 podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho commented on Roman Reigns being a heel character:. “I haven’t (watched) but I’ve been reading about it and it’s no surprise. When I was there in 2016 and work with Roman, basically all around the world when I was a heel and he was a babyface, I was like, ‘there’s no brainer here.’ I always said this, and he’s doing it now, if you just drop the fucking script and let him be him, he’s cool-hand luke. He’s like the coolest cat, a fucking great guy. Just let him be him. Obviously, with the heelish slant, which is great. When he eventually turns babyface, he’ll be even bigger than he is now because he’s just a cool, cool guy and now they’re letting him do all this stuff. It doesn’t surprise me that he’s killing it because he’s that good of a performer.”