Rochester, NY

Connections: Addressing the stigma surrounding marijuana

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSprinting star Sha’Carri Richardson was a gold medal contender for the Tokyo Olympics, which begin next Friday. But after testing positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic Trials, Richardson has been suspended and will miss the Games. The sprinter said she used THC to help cope with her mother’s death. Congressman Jamie Raskin and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to end Richardson’s suspension.

