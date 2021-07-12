Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

It’s lit: Travis Scott gets into the marijuana business with Cactus Farms

By Maya Ernest
inputmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott is getting lit. The artist — who has released his own versions of spiked seltzer, McDonald’s meals, and Dior T-shirts — is now expanding his business portfolio via a partnership with Connected Cannabis. Together, Scott and the California-based cultivator are launching Cactus Farms, the rapper’s first official entry into the marijuana industry.

www.inputmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Snoop Dogg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensaries#Cactus Farms#Mcdonald#Connected Cannabis#Dank Scott#Cactus Farm#Instagram#Cacti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Travis Scott Performs New Song At Rolling Loud

Rapper Travis Scott has been in the media for fashion so much lately, fans probably forgot the fact that he makes music. Well, he reminded the world at the Rolling Loud Music Festival. During the ASTROWORLD rapper’s set, not only did he spend extra money so he can spend extra...
Miami, FLfoxbangor.com

Travis Scott Triggers Crazy Scene in Miami Promoting Spiked Seltzer

Word to the wise … whenever Travis Scott gets behind the wheel expect a large crowd of devoted fans, and expect ’em to go wild. The rapper had Miami in sicko mode Friday as he promoted his spiked seltzer, CACTI Agave. Travis is primarily in the 305 for his headlining performance at the Rolling Loud Music Festival, but clearly decided to put some beverage biz on his agenda too.
Celebritieswehiphopsa.com

Travis Scott Launches Cannabis Line

Travis Scott is the latest celeb to launch their own cannabis line. His weed company will be called Cactus Farms. The company described the hybrid strain, saying, “dense, purple bud structure that smokes with the same experience as sipping a fine wine.”. Other stars in the weed business include Jay-Z,...
CelebritiesPage Six

Travis Scott hits private indoor snowboarding session in New Jersey

Travis Scott isn’t letting summer heat get in the way of his snowboarding practice. Months after the rap star got snowboarding tips from Olympian Shaun White in January, Scott was seen shredding powder with pals late at night last week at Big SNOW American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Page Six has exclusively learned.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Gets Fans Lit During 7/11 Meet-Up

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and when it comes to his standing in the music industry, there is no doubt he has big things on the horizon. If you were listening to Kanye West's DONDA live stream on Thursday night, then you heard Travis on a song with Baby Keem. This track was easily the most complete song on the album, and fans are excited to get a proper version on streaming services.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Previews New Song & Music Video: Watch

After the release of Astroworld back in 2018, Travis Scott quickly became one of the biggest artists in the world. He is leading the youth movement in hip-hop and his cache has led to an immense amount of brand deals that have only helped to leverage his standing in the hip-hop world. From Jordan Brand to McDonald's to Sony, Travis' name is attached to some pretty legendary brands, and with his album UTOPIA dropping in the near future, fans couldn't be happier about what's to come.
Beauty & Fashionhotnewhiphop.com

Rise & Grind: SoFaygo Talks Signing With Travis Scott's Cactus Jack, Debut Album & More

Rise & Grind is a new editorial series, meant to introduce and dissect new, buzzing, or underground artists. One of the most crucial moves that an artist has to make in order to elicit any buzz in Atlanta is to give an unforgettable show at any of the city's classic venues, whether it be at The Drunken Unicorn or The Masquerade. Yet somehow, a sensational Atlanta upstart who goes by the name of SoFaygo recently unleashed pure chaos on the corner of West Peachtree Street and 17th Street as droves of fans lined up to see him perform live for the first time, ever.
MusicNew Haven Register

Travis Scott Dropped a New Single at Rolling Loud... Via Drone

To those looking to debut new music during a concert set, Travis Scott has a solution: QR codes, delivered by a legion of gigantic overhead drones. Scott, the music industry’s unofficial king of brand deals and promotional stunts, debuted upcoming single “Escape Plan” during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this weekend, and to further hype the new track, he commissioned advertising platform MilkMoney for a too-big-to-miss QR code lining the festival sky, made possible by 250 flying drones. Concert-goers who scanned the code were taken to a pre-save link for the single, which doesn’t yet have an official release date. Scott’s reps tell Rolling Stone that the rapper is the first artist to tease new music through this type of technology, but did not share the cost of the project or the number of fans who actually scanned the QR code. The drones also came together to form a giant Cactus Jack logo during the set.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Travis Scott premieres new song, 'Escape Plan,' at Rolling Loud Festival

Travis Scott premiered a new song apparently titled “Escape Plan” during his headlining set at Day Two of the Rolling Loud Miami festival on Saturday night. Scott had teased the song and video earlier on Saturday with a minute-long clip — lensed in a wide variety of locations, including a private jet, a yacht and a number of expensive-looking tropical locales — with the caption “Hmm someone [asked] me how I’m starting I said this is how. Who can remember this by tonight.”
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Travis Scott Drops KAWS & Fragment Apparel Ahead Of Air Jordan 1 Release

Fresh off an epic performance at Rolling Loud this past weekend, Travis Scott continues to build even more hype around his brand with his latest highly coveted sneaker drop. Just three months after releasing the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki," Cactus Jack is back with an even more mind-blowing release. Teaming up with Fragment and Hiroshi Fujiwara, the Astroworld rapper has taken reimagined his original mocha-colored Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG as a Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 collaboration.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

Travis Scott Spends Millions on the House Next Door

He’s back on with his longtime on/off girlfriend Kylie Jenner, if various tabloid reports are to be believed. But it seems as though Travis Scott isn’t planning on cohabitating with the reality TV starlet-turned-cosmetics mogul at her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate anytime soon, as he continues digging his residential heels ever deeper into the posh Westside Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. Last June, the “Sicko Mode” rapper paid $23.5 million for a wildly extravagant mansion in the area; now records reveal he’s just dropped an additional $5.8 million to acquire the far humbler property next door.
Miami, FLdronedj.com

Travis Scott: First-ever artist to use drones to release new music

Travis Scott is often hailed as the music industry’s unofficial king of elaborate promotional stunts. And judging by what went down at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami last weekend, we’ll have to agree. The rapper got 250 drones to form a scannable QR code during his concert set, which directed fans to a Spotify pre-save link for his new single “Escape Plan.”
Designers & Collectionsrespect-mag.com

Travis Scott Releases Exclusive ‘Air Jordan 1 High OG Travis Scott For Fragment’ and Reveals Collaborative Apparel Collection with Cactus Jack, “Fragment By Hiroshi Fujiwara” and KAWS “Original Fake”

Travis Scott exclusively releases the Air Jordan 1 High OG Travis Scott for Fragment signature crafted, iconic high-heat collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara via raffle today on www.travisscott.com, one day ahead of the global release of the shoe. In conjunction with the release of the Cactus Jack Fragment design Air Jordan 1, Cactus Jack has released a 19-piece exclusive collaboration with Fragment by Hiroshi Fujiwara. The collection features two separate collaborations. Two pieces debut a 3 way collaboration, adorned with KAWS artwork, a nod to his defunct brand founded in 2006, Original Fake, Cactus Jack and Fragment. The rest of the collection, Cactus Jack, in collaboration with Fragment, features a younger Hiroshi himself on one of the tees. The apparel showcases graffiti inspired artwork, collages of strong tigers and bald eagles, and the iconic Fragment logo. Each piece gives us a glimpse into the unique imaginations of Scott and Fujiwara themselves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy