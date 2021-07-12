Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daily Dot

‘Greatest self-own in Twitter history’: PragerU praised for accidentally calling America racist

By Mikael Thalen
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3QRU_0aubhQwf00

The conservative media company PragerU is being ironically praised by progressives on Twitter after sharing a tweet about racism and America.

In remarks made on Sunday, PragerU argued that anti-racist activists were not only fighting against America but its founding values as well.

“Young people are enamored with ‘anti-racist’ rhetoric because they think they are fighting racist systems in America,” PragerU tweeted. “The TRUTH is they are fighting America itself and the very values the country was founded on.”

While PragerU clearly meant to push back on arguments from young Americans concerning systemic racism, the wording of the tweet was seen by many as an inadvertent admission that America’s founding was clearly tied with racism.

“This may be the greatest self-own in Twitter history and the only people who don’t know it are the students & faculty at PragerU,” @AlyssonFergison said.

PragerU ultimately became a trending topic on Twitter as a result, with thousands of users weighing in on the company’s tweet.

“PragerU gets it,” @HeerJeet said.

But defenders of PragerU, such as popular conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, attempted to push back.

“The dunking on this tweet is based on deliberate and dishonest misunderstanding of the phrase ‘anti-racist’ here, which is in scare quotes because it refers to the pseudo-racism of Ibram X. Kendi, Robin DiAngelo, and others,” he tweeted. “But dishonesty is the goal for the ‘anti-racist’ Left.”

The majority of tweets, however, appeared to laugh at the slip-up. Many also used the current controversy around Critical Race Theory (CRT) to poke fun at PragerU.

“Prager confirms accuracy of critical race theory,” @transscribe said.

Despite the ridicule, PragerU’s tweet, which has more than 10,000 shares, remains up.

Comments / 0

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

147K+
Followers
5K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Americans#Alyssonfergison#Kenklippenstein#Hannahgais
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I can’t breathe, dude’: Bodycam video shows officers choking, using gun to hit Black man

The Aurora Police Department in Colorado is under scrutiny following the release of body camera footage showing an officer beating an unarmed Black man with a gun. Officers John Haubert and Francine Martinez were responding to a trespassing call last week when they encountered three suspects. Two ran, but 29-year-old Kyle Vinson remained seated until Haubert shoved him to the ground.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Viral TikTok shows mom interrupting son’s proposal to tell him not to do it

Some mothers will stop at nothing when it comes to interfering in their children’s lives, even if that means literally stopping a marriage proposal. Dan, or @catdaddan on TikTok, captured the moment when his mother did just that and yelled “no no no” when he was about to propose to his then-girlfriend. Video footage of the incident, which was apparently recorded by Dan’s father, went viral on TikTok, amassing over 9 million views.
Posted by
CNN

America’s fiery mask wars

CNN — That went well. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance advising Americans in areas where there is “substantial” or “high” transmission of Covid-19 to go back to wearing masks indoors, whether vaccinated or not. The announcement triggered an immediate uproar and a revival of the circular and by now utterly frustrating political debate about masking that festered through much of the last year.
Marshall News Messenger

Ben Shapiro: Our empathetic authoritarians

America has a crisis of empathy. That crisis isn’t expressed as lack of charitable giving: Americans give approximately seven times what Europeans do to charity per capita. And it isn’t expressed as an unwillingness to spend on a governmental level: The United States currently spends more money than any nation in the history of the world.
TV & Videostennesseestar.com

Special Broadcast TONIGHT: ‘The War Against Black America’ Will Discuss the Impact of Various Policies on Black Americans

Just The News and award-winning investigative journalist John Solomon will host a primetime television special on Thursday night at 7:00pm CT to examine how certain policies and phenomena affect Black Americans throughout the country. In addition to Solomon, the event will feature Ohio Secretary of State Ken Blackwell, immigration attorney...
InternetPosted by
NJ.com

The myth of conservative censorship | Sheneman

The top daily posts on Facebook reads like the guest list in the CPAC green room. Ben Shapiro, Dan Bongino, Dan Bongino, Mark Levin, more Bongino etc. etc... They’re awful loud for people being censored. Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, 90% of talk radio, despite the near constant protestations of victimhood,...
ScienceWired

Why the History of Black Twitter Needed to Be Told

If you've been on Twitter, then you've been on Black Twitter. No other subsection of social media has produced ideas and movements as influential or as dynamic as those that have come from Black voices on Twitter. In the early days, it existed as a space where Black people could connect, bat around some jokes, and share their experiences. Over time, Twitter’s Black community grew to become a driving force of real-world social change. It catalyzed culture and led to important movements like #OscarsSoWhite, #MeToo, and, of course, Black Lives Matter.
PoliticsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

American history should be acknowledged

Ben Shapiro’s column (July 10, “Stop surrendering education to the radical left”) referring to 36% of those age 18-24 and 86% of those over 65 being proud to be an American is misrepresented by blaming a liberal education. Perhaps the real issue at hand is the way our youth learned what the Founders and, most recently, our leaders have done to paint this picture.
Posted by
Fox News

'White fragility' author says comedy is an 'excuse to get to be racist'

New York Times bestselling author Robin DiAngelo delivered a blow to the comedy world in a video that resurfaced over the weekend, declaring that it's OK to "punch up" by mocking White people but that it's racist to mock people of color. During an April conversation with YouTuber Joseph Jaffe,...
PoliticsLincoln Journal Star

Letter: America is the greatest nation

I’m writing in regards to a July 16 letter -- “Pillen doesn't understand nation.” It was alleged that it is a “silly” thing to believe America is the greatest country in the world. This assertion was based on a few hand-selected rankings from nonprofit and governmental organizations. America’s greatness is...
manhattan-institute.org

PragerU: The Great Thomas Sowell

He’s an economist, a historian, a philosopher, and one of the greatest social theorists America has ever produced. In a career spanning six decades, he’s published more than 40 books and written thousands of newspaper columns on topics ranging from economic history and political philosophy to social inequality, education, and race.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy