Seattle startup AdaptiLab sells interviewing software to CoderPad as founders pursue new idea
Seattle startup AdaptiLab has sold its technical interviewing platform to CoderPad and its founders plan to launch another new company. Founded in 2018, AdaptiLab’s software helps hiring managers interview candidates for machine learning and artificial intelligence roles. It lets users create coding challenges and get stack rankings of applicants. Customers include Pinterest, Convoy, Experian, and others.www.geekwire.com
