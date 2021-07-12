Cancel
'We don't want you': Harry Kane insists anyone who sent sickening racist abuse to Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford or Jadon Sancho is not an England fan in powerful social media message from the Three Lions captain

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

England captain Harry Kane has sent a powerful social media message to those who sent racist abuse to players, insisting 'we don't want you'.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were all racially abused online after they failed to score spot-kicks in England's agonising 3-2 defeat on penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Rashford saw his effort strike the post before Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Sancho and then Saka, and the Three Lions skipper backed his team-mates and insisted those who sent abuse are not real fans.

England captain Harry Kane (right) has spoken out against those who sent racist abuse online
Bukayo Saka (above pic), Jadon Sancho (middle) and Marcus Rashford (right) all failed to score from the spot as England lost heartbreakingly 3-2 on penalties vs Italy in the Euro 2020 final

His tweet read: 'Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high.

'They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night.

'If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an @England fan and we don't want you.'

Kane (No 9) insisted those who sent them abuse are not real fans, and said 'we don't want you'

Gareth Southgate's side took the lead after just two minutes via Luke Shaw's half-volley, but Leonardo Bonucci equalised in the second half and extra time petered out into stalemate to send the game to penalties.

Although Jordan Pickford saved from Andrea Belotti and then Jorginho, England only scored two of their attempts as they lost to what is now a very familiar method.

Southgate later took full responsibility for the shootout, revealing he chose the line-up and order based on players' performance when practicing them in training.

