Hi friends, I'm back! My family and I got away for a few days in Jasper Canada. If you've not heard of Jasper before, it's in the Rocky Mountains and absolutely stunning. We used to live in BC surrounded by beautiful mountains on all sides and we definitely miss not seeing them everyday now. It was so nice to unplug and relax for a little while in such a lovely setting. Here are a couple of pictures of the amazing scenery.