Trailer: Conversion Therapy Doco “Pray Away”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released the first trailer for the Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum-produced documentary “Pray Away” about the infamous ‘conversion therapy’ movement tackled in recent films like “Boy Erased” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post”. The Kristine Stolakis-directed film chronicles the rise and fall of Exodus International, a group founded...

#Homosexuality#Evangelical Church#Conversion Therapy#Gay People#Exodus International#Christian#Lgbtq
