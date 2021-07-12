Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Social Media Session with Charisma Deberry

By Essence
Essence
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESSENCE’s Social Media Director, Charisma Deberry, emphasizes effective ways the Build Your Legacy Contest finalists can leverage social media to propel their businesses. Visit essence.com/yourlegacy by Thursday, July 15th to cast your vote for the Black woman entrepreneur you think should be crowned the 2021 Contest Winner.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Session#Essence#Essence Com Yourlegacy
Related
Celebritiesthesource.com

Mysonne and Wack 100 Engage in Fiery Social Media Beef

Dj Akademiks has made the announcement that he will soon be joining the podcast world. He recently took to his Instagram to announce the big move, with a picture of Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine sitting across from one another, a conversation that fans have been anticipating. “The first episode...
Small Businessroyalexaminer.com

Avoid the social media vacation trap

Getting away from business for a little time off can be tricky enough, but here’s one thing working people should avoid: Telling your story on social media. You DO want to make employees aware that you will be on vacation and specify how they will proceed while you are gone.
InternetAdWeek

Is Social Media the New Storefront?

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the landscape of ecommerce last year. It forced brands to engage with consumers in new ways with many spending more time online. According to a recent report from Adobe, this changed behavior accelerated the growth of ecommerce by four to six years, and it’s expected to continue as the world returns to something resembling normal.
Internetphysiciansweekly.com

Presence of social media

The past two decades have seen a vast expansion of social media in all aspects of our lives. Scholars and journals are steadily increasing their social media presence to reach a wider audience. We compared the social media mentions (SMs) of vascular surgery publications and their effect on the literature citations (LCs) for them.
Complex

anders Gets Honest About Fatherhood, Asian Identity, and Racism on Social Media

When anders debuted in 2016 with the ominous single “Choosy,” his appearance was a mystery. The track made its way through the digital undercurrents of the Toronto music scene, as the Mississauga-born singer-songwriter was in and out of university while gainfully hustling on the streets. His prominence gained momentum, compelling the Chinese-Vietnamese R&B artist to put aside his enduring distaste for social media and being photographed, eventually allowing listeners to put a face to the rising star.
Protestslawfareblog.com

The Lawfare Podcast: The FBI, Social Media and Jan. 6

The attempted insurrection on January 6 is back in the headlines. This week, the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot began its work with its very first hearing. So for our Arbiters of Truth series on our online information environment, Evelyn Douek interviewed Quinta Jurecic about social media’s role in warning of the riot. Specifically, they talked about an essay Quinta wrote in Lawfare on the FBI’s failure to examine social media posts announcing plans to storm the Capitol—and how FBI Director Christopher Wray’s explanations don’t hold water.
Internetitechpost.com

Social Media Cybersecurity Threats

The importance of social media on a grand scale today is clear. It is no longer a concept that is purely aimed at entertainment, conversation or simply to do with connecting with old friends. Social media has sprouted wings and is flying in all directions today affecting all sectors, making it an indispensable tool for any organization. This is because social media today serves as a salient marketing tool and because it is such a powerful tool it is leveraged to push the digital transformation along at a blistering pace. The change in daily time spent on social media from 2012 to today is an eye-opening one. In 2021, according to official global statistics, 90 minutes per day were being spent on social media by users overall. Today, that figure is over 145, clearly eclipsing what it was less than a decade ago. Today, massively increased internet penetration has resulted in over half of the world being connected to social media, which results in some over 4 billion people. Not only that, but over 50% of the world's population actively use social media with an estimated average time of almost 2.5 hours spent on social media. Social media platforms that have been established for over a decade now such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and most recently TikTok have taken the world by storm. They have changed the way, effectively, how society functions and how global business models operate. Not to mention that social media is fundamental for any brand looking to grow nowadays, or be relevant at all.
Salem News

Letter: Social media and the public square

Two years ago, I wrote a letter to the editor about those blocked from the mayor’s Facebook page (Feb. 25, 2019). As I noted then, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled that practice unconstitutional. Her practice apparently continues. I recently found my own comments on her post...
Religionmiamiarch.org

No truth to social media 'article'

MIAMI (July 28, 2021) ... An apparently satirical article is making the rounds on social media, stating that the Archdiocese of Miami is accepting Bitcoin, a type of cryptocurrency, for donations. This is categorically NOT true. Archbishop Thomas Wenski was never interviewed and never spoke to the authors of the...
Danbury, CTwcsu.edu

Social Media Assistant/Intern

Description: Social Media Assistant/Intern – Student will work with the Marketing & Outreach Librarian. Building off of the current social media policy, the library social media assistant will help develop the library’s presence and “personality” on social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The assistant will collaborate with others to create, post, and share content and events related to the library and the WCSU community, and they will seek to improve the “followship” of the various sites.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

Shubham Has Totally Embraced Social Media After Competing on 'The Circle'

The first season of The Circle on Netflix introduced viewers to a show that imitates real life ... in a way. It's all about getting online friends and supporters and gaining enough trust from them through text-only chats and social media to make it far in the game. And although Shubham Goel came close to winning the coveted $100,000 prize, he walked away as a runner-up instead.
InternetUSNI News

Navigating the Gray Space of Social Media

Social media is a disruptive influence. While arguably it presents no greater disruption than previous historical milestones, such as email, telephones, the telegraph, or the printing press, we are still learning its impact on our lives. Accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, this disruptive force has had a profound impact on...
Internethoustonpublicmedia.org

Social Media Privacy

From pop culture references to Congressional inquiries about social media and data privacy, discussion on consumer privacy is at an all-time high. Professor Bill Zahn with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston says Apple's recent privacy update sparked a Silicon Valley showdown with Facebook. “There's a...
InternetShelbyville Times-Gazette

Social media: Aiding loneliness?

Songwriters Lou Handman and Roy Turk asked the musical question back in 1926. A number of singers recorded the song in 1927. Probably Elvis Presley’s version, which he reluctantly recorded in 1960, is the most famous version. It appears that now more than ever the answer to the question is...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Social media campaign advocates for the vaccine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to the state health department, COVID-19 cases are inching back up despite the wide availability of the vaccine. Guilford County launched a #HealthyGuilford campaign to get more young people vaccinated. NCDHHS reports 99% of recent COVID-19 cases are people who have not gotten the vaccine. COVID-19...
InternetTech Times

ClickASnap: The New Image of Social Media

Digital photo-sharing apps and platforms are constantly evolving. What started as a way to share updates and images with family members and friends has now become an avenue to reach thousands of people with the click of a button. Photo-sharing platforms have given creators, visionaries, and artists a new way to bring attention to their work.
Lexington County, SCLexington County Chronicle

Social media help businesses survive

New data shows how businesses responded to the pandemic. Local businesses have used social media effectively during the covid-19 pandemic. It is amazing to see their resilience and creativity in surviving for 15 months, according to Facebook officials. The social media operators found an interesting indicator of how businesses adapted...
Posted by
NBC News

Vaccine misinformation widespread on social media

Anti-vaccine misinformation is widespread across social media. ​​NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen looks at the impact of social media misinformation on people’s relationships with their families and shares tips on how to talk to others about vaccine myths.July 21, 2021.
Internetpsychologytoday.com

Digital Activism: Social Movement on Social Media

Communication on social media platforms can lead to social and cultural change. Two reasons activism can occur online are the ease of communication and the possibility for anonymity. For example, 80 percent of tweets by victims of sexual assault engaged with the movement by sharing the psychological impact of the...
MakeupKATU.com

Social Media Makeup Trends

Makeup Artist Olivia Hawthorne talked about makeup trends that may look good on social media, but they don’t necessarily translate well to real life. Click here for more information about Olivia. Olivia's instagram. -Using droppers directly on the face. (Contaminates your product and dispenses way too much product)- -Using too...

Comments / 0

Community Policy