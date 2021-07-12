Cancel
Celebrities

J-Lo Adapts Rodgers & Hammerstein Library

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez, Skydance and Concord are all teaming to develop a number of TV series and films based on Concord’s catalogue of musicals which includes the works of Rodgers & Hammerstein among others. As part of the deal, Lopez will have an option to star in at least one of...

