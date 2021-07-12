J-Lo Adapts Rodgers & Hammerstein Library

Pronouns: He, Him. Born in Florida, and growing up in Ohio, primarily Cleveland and Cincinnati, Angelo recalls that his earliest musical motives were driven by his love for dance and djing. At the age of 7, Alex was dancing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the age of 10, he was Djing in the arena during games. At the age of 12, he had a weekly radio mix show on Radio Disney. Alex’s mom is a public school music teacher, and Alex decided early on that he wanted to be the artist ON the records, not just playing and dancing to the music. Through his teens, Alex toured with Austin Mahone, Jake Miller, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and self-released several songs that have totalled millions of listens on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, etc.