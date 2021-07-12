Cancel
“Witcher” S2 Features A Verbose Geralt

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems the new season of Netflix’s “The Witcher” will let Henry Cavill’s stoic Geralt into a regular Chatty Cathy as opposed to the grunting, swearing and silence that dominated the first run. Speaking at the inaugural WitcherCon late last week, the actor sat down for a 45-minute interview with...

www.darkhorizons.com

Henry Cavill
#Witchercon
