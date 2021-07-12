Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Shot as Many as 64 Times and Killed After Being Released from Jail
Rapper KTS Dre was shot dozens of times and killed Saturday night shortly after being released from jail. The rapper — born Londre Sylvester — was one of three people shot in Little Village, Chicago Saturday night. Sylvester, 31, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead after suffering as many as 64 bullet wounds to the head and other parts of his body, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.people.com
Comments / 78