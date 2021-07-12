Cancel
Chicago Rapper KTS Dre Shot as Many as 64 Times and Killed After Being Released from Jail

By Tomás Mier
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper KTS Dre was shot dozens of times and killed Saturday night shortly after being released from jail. The rapper — born Londre Sylvester — was one of three people shot in Little Village, Chicago Saturday night. Sylvester, 31, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead after suffering as many as 64 bullet wounds to the head and other parts of his body, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

