Every night, I wake up around 3 a.m., and my mind begins to spin with current events, things I need to do. Most of the time, I can wrestle with the issues, and then when my mind is satisfied, I can fall back asleep. On occasion, I just cannot fall back asleep. Get up, head to my Comfy Chair, sit down, and eventually fall asleep. The last time that this happened, I began to wake up to the incredibly amazing smell of fresh coffee. Why does fresh coffee smell so incredibly delicious? Actually, it smells better than it tastes, and it tastes great!