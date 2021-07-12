Cancel
Medfield, MA

Two Medfield teams place first at Destination Imagination state tournament

Wicked Local
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Medfield Destination Imagination teams competed virtually at the state tournament on April 11 and won first place in their division. Competing in the Middle Level Scientific category, eighth graders John Barrette, Will Boxmeyer, Adeline Keaveney, Ashlyn Ryan, Kieran Ryan, and Mark Tierney used STEAM-based principles and an abundance of humor and creativity to make a documentary to solve this year’s central challenge. Meanwhile, fourth graders Maddie Abba, Elizabeth Barrette, Katie Dewar, Kacey Herrick, and Lily Maley planned and executed a Birthday Box project for the Medfield Food Cupboard, then made a podcast about it for the Elementary Level Service Learning competition.

