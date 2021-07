We could not find a reviewer for this supernatural horror film but regardless we wanted to draw your attention to this Saturday night movie premiere. Beware, THE EMPTY MAN. The movie was released in the U. S. on October 23, 2020, and didn’t see a large audience or major critic review but seems to obtain ‘cult classic’ status never the less. The work, directed by David Prior, is based on a graphic novel and runs over two hours. If you haven’t seen it, now is your chance as it debuts on HBO on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 8:00pm.