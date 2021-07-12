Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.

Every year, thousands of art history lovers flock to Rome to view some of the greatest masterpieces from the Renaissance. Now, a new immersive experience by production company SEE Attractions Inc. brings one of the most beloved Italian frescoes to the United States. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a new show in San Antonio, Texas that boasts true-to-size, museum-quality copies of the Renaissance painter's magnum opus inside the historic Lambermont mansion.