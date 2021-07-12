Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.

By Margherita Cole
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, thousands of art history lovers flock to Rome to view some of the greatest masterpieces from the Renaissance. Now, a new immersive experience by production company SEE Attractions Inc. brings one of the most beloved Italian frescoes to the United States. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a new show in San Antonio, Texas that boasts true-to-size, museum-quality copies of the Renaissance painter's magnum opus inside the historic Lambermont mansion.

