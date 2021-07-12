Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux selected in 3rd round by Angels

By Spencer Chrisman
Posted by 
WAFB
WAFB
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux has been selected in the third round at No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels. Last season, Marceaux was the Tigers ace going 7-7 and established himself as one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. Marceaux earned multiple All-American honors, and was a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA with at 2.54, and No. 6 with 116.

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

WAFB

WAFB

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#Lsu#Mlb Draft#Lsu#The Los Angeles Angels#Tigers#All American#Sec#Era#Ncaa Regional Title#The New York Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
NCAA
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Southeastern Conference
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBcalltothepen.com

Los Angeles Angels can set up future at trade deadline

The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in an interesting spot as the trade deadline approaches. At .500 heading into Sunday, the Angels are hanging on the periphery of the playoff picture, both in the AL West and the Wild Card chase. However, with the likes of Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout expected back in the somewhat near future, the Angels could find their way back into contension.
MLBhalohangout.com

LA Angels: 3 relief pitchers to target at MLB trade deadline

The LA Angels may end up buying at the trade deadline come the end of this month. The Angels bullpen has looked a bit improved lately, but it still has room for improvement. There are always relievers on the trade block, and there are three in particular that make sense for the Halos.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Halos can improve by deadline without trading

The LA Angels are in an interesting spot as we approach trade season. When Mike Trout went down due to his calf injury, many expected the season to be over. Fast forward to the closing days of the first half, though, and the Halos are right in the thick of the playoff race. The idea that the Halos will be selling at the deadline isn’t looking as likely anymore.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 trade targets if the team decides to be buyers

It’s unclear as to whether the LA Angels are going to be buyers or sellers this deadline season. On one end, the Halos are over .500 and are going to get their cornerstone outfield pieces back very soon. On the other end, there are four non-wild card teams ahead of them competing for that second wild card spot right now.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB Trade Rumors: Red Sox Urged To Take Second At Reuniting With Ex-Pitcher

A Boston Red Sox reunion with Craig Kimbrel may not make sense. Kimbrel may be better off joining the Astros or Athletics. The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and one name that has been making rounds is Craig Kimbrel. The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market to trade...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Red Sox-Marlins trade could ship Starling Marte to Boston

The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be interested in Miami Marlins outfielder Starling Marte. Here is how they can get a deal done. The MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away, which means we can see a mad scramble for teams looking to offload talent to organizations looking to contend for the World Series later this year. One team who is expected to be buyers is the Boston Red Sox, owners of the best record in the American League as of this writing. And it appears they have their eyes set on a specific outfielder.
MLBParadise Post

Reliever cut by SF Giants lands with Dodgers on waiver wire

After being designated for assignment by the Giants last week, right-handed pitcher Jimmie Sherfy will have a chance to make the organization regret its decision. Sherfy was claimed on waivers by the Dodgers Tuesday and could be featured out of the bullpen when they match up with the Giants for seven games between the All-Star break and the trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB trade deadline: This Astros-Marlins deal could send Starling Marte to Houston

Could the Marlins find a trade partner for Starling Marte in the Houston Astros? In need of outfield help and hoping to make a splash, Houston might come calling. The Astros have maintained a 3.5-game lead on the Oakland Athletics after the All-Star Break, but should they wish to make sure that challenge remains insignificant, a deal for another outfielder could be the way to go.

Comments / 0

Community Policy