CNN Analyst Calls for Government Crackdown on Unvaccinated: ‘We Should be Mandating Vaccination’ in ‘Certain Settings’

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ali Khan told CNN on Monday that he would like to see vaccines for Covid-19 mandated in “certain settings.”. “If you look at who is getting severe disease in the United States, it is invariably people who have not been vaccinated,” Khan — a dean at the University of Nebraska’s College of Public Health — said in an interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow. “So the solution isn’t to give a booster to people who have already been vaccinated. It’s to get the initial doses to the people who have been unvaccinated.”

Comments / 51

