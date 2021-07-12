Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

The Best Of Bats: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

kosu.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. It has long been known that bats locate their prey by sending out sounds and then listening to the echoes. Research published, in the latest issue of the journal Nature, suggests that this natural sonar is extremely sophisticated. It now seems that bats use sound waves to construct vivid mental images of the world around them.

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Sanctuaries#Vampire Bats#Npr Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pets
Related
MusicNPR

Consider This from NPR

Mock patient visits are a normal part of medical school, a way for doctors-in-training to practice their clinical and conversational skills. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) ASHLYNN TORRES: We are practicing having kind of serious conversations with patients. CORNISH: What's not exactly normal is your patient disappearing right before your...
Tenniswvxu.org

News From NPR

Japanese Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Bounced Out Of Tokyo Olympics. Osaka has been the face of these Olympics and was chosen to light the cauldron in the opening ceremony. She easily won her first two tennis matches but lost in the third round. Bermuda Wins Summer Olympic Gold. It Has...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health ServicesPosted by
Daily Mail

Biracial Harvard-educated doctor claims hospital DEMOTED her for opposing plans to have only black staff treat black patients in wake of George Floyd murder

A Harvard-educated, biracial physician was removed as head of the OB/GYN department of a Minneapolis hospital after she opposed offering patients ‘segregated care based on race’, she claims. Dr. Tara Gustilo filed a discrimination complaint against Hennepin Healthcare System in June saying she was demoted for criticizing the Black Lives...
Societytlnt.com

Should White People Do DEI Work?

“I just can’t even, anymore” he sighed, exasperated. “My patience for well-meaning white people has run out. We’re supposed to congratulate white folks for doing the most minimal thing. For doing what they already should have, long ago!”. Everyone nodded in agreement. I was the only white person in the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Baby born with twin inside her stomach in extremely rare pregnancy

A fetus-in-fetu occurs once in every 500,000 births. Top experts performed an operation to remove two sacs out of the girl’s stomach. The baby girl survived and is expected to make a full recovery. A newborn baby shocked doctors after an x-ray revealed she carried a twin fetus inside her...
Posted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
goodshomedesign.com

Ice Finger of Death Caught on Camera for First Time Freezes Everything In Its Path

Rare footage of a natural phenomenon came into the public’s attention recently, focusing on something called „an ice finger of death”. This unusual manifestation of the force of nature happened in the Antarctic while forming brinicles. A brinicle is an empty ice tube, which reaches down into the frozen waters...
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

A Novel Approach to Analyze Fashion Digital Archive from Humanities

Fashion styles adopted every day are an important aspect of culture, and style trend analysis helps provide a deeper understanding of our societies and cultures. To analyze everyday fashion trends from the humanities perspective, we need a digital archive that includes images of what people wore in their daily lives over an extended period. In fashion research, building digital fashion image archives has attracted significant attention. However, the existing archives are not suitable for retrieving everyday fashion trends. In addition, to interpret how the trends emerge, we need non-fashion data sources relevant to why and how people choose fashion. In this study, we created a new fashion image archive called Chronicle Archive of Tokyo Street Fashion (CAT STREET) based on a review of the limitations in the existing digital fashion archives. CAT STREET includes images showing the clothing people wore in their daily lives during the period 1970--2017, which contain timestamps and street location annotations. We applied machine learning to CAT STREET and found two types of fashion trend patterns. Then, we demonstrated how magazine archives help us interpret how trend patterns emerge. These empirical analyses show our approach's potential to discover new perspectives to promote an understanding of our societies and cultures through fashion embedded in consumers' daily lives.
TechnologyPosted by
WITF

Code Switch & Life Kit from NPR join WITF’s radio schedule

Code Switch and Life Kit will debut as a broadcast program the weekend of August 14 bringing you an hour of important ideas and practical advice. You will hear stories about race and identity to expand your mind, and learn practical ways to make your life better. It’s lifelong learning that ranges from the big picture to tiny details and everything in between. Code Switch and Life Kit will broadcast Saturdays at 7am beginning August 14.
Astronomyyoursun.com

A journey into inner and outer space awaits in 'New Moons"

It’s 800 years in the future, and an interstellar odyssey is underway. Earth had become too toxic for habitation 700 years prior, triggering a mass migration known as the Ascendency. A group of indigenous people had prepared for this day, gathering together a set of mysterious artifacts to accompany the journey. Their purpose? To awaken the talents of the Emissary, the one who, according to the Prophecy, would ultimately correct the course of humanity toward a new peace and prosperity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy