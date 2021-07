“This land IS your land (but it’s not your living room),” the National Park Service of the Santa Monica Mountains wrote on Friday. For all of us Outsiders, it’s common sense to leave our favorite parks and recreational areas as they were before we arrived. Not only is it a matter of respect for nature, but it also helps preserve the area for wildlife and future visitors to enjoy. However, this group of visitors decided that the Santa Monica Mountains needed some exterior redesigning.