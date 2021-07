Get your towels ready, and your flippy-floppies, because it’s nearly time to get on a boat in Disney’s upcoming adventure film, Jungle Cruise. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, this movie is inspired by the Disney theme park ride, much like the wildly popular Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. While most critics agree that Jungle Cruise is not quite on the same level as The Curse of the Black Pearl or The Mummy, it’s nonetheless an enjoyable ride that harkens back to the old-school adventure flicks that used to top the box office before the superhero takeover.