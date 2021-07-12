Cancel
Butcher Babies to Play Entire ‘Goliath’ Debut Album on 2021 Tour With Infected Rain + Stitched Up Heart

By Joe DiVita
As live music makes its return, so do Butcher Babies, who will be performing their 2013 debut album, Goliath, in full each night with support coming from Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Last year, the band, who last released Lilith in 2017, confirmed they have a new album ready...

