Antigo, WI

Joan Marie Rohloff

 18 days ago

Joan Marie Rohloff, age 83, of Antigo, Wisconsin, passed away at her home on July 9, 2021. She was born on February 10, 1938, to the late John and Kathleen (Cook) Noftall in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada. While visiting Plattsburgh, New York, Joan met James M. Rohloff while attending a party. They both loved dancing, especially to polka music. Not long after meetingthey were married in Plattsburgh, NY on October 14, 1961. Joan was a homemaker and a fantastic cook. Many of her recipes come from her homeland of Newfoundland such as pea soup, jigg’s dinner, touton’s, and cod tongues. She was a devoted soap opera fan and loved watching game shows like, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, and Jeopardy. She never met a stranger in life. She was a loving woman and very much a “Newfie”. She will be missed deeply by her family.

