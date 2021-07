We’ve heard from a number of former and current Chicago Blackhawks players and coaches about what may or may not have happened, or what they did or did not know, regarding the allegations against the team and former video coach Brad Aldrich involving the incidents that happened during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Some named players, like Nick Boynton, have said that “everyone” on the team (players and management) knew what happened. Other, like Jonathan Toews, feel that statement is misleading.