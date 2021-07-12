Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

7 Times Musicians Battled Their Record Labels

By Yasmine Summan
Posted by 
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Musicians have been talking about defying “the man” since the dawn of time — it’s the rock ’n’ roll ethos, right? It seems to some bands that “man” was their record label, and “defying” them actually resulted in a few lengthy court battles to fight over ownership of music, fulfilment of contracts, album prices and much more.

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicians#Record Labels#Nastiest Rock Feuds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Raye ‘parts ways’ with record label after debut album row

Singer Raye has announced that she is now an independent artist after she and her record label, Polydor, agreed to “part ways”. The decision comes after the 23-year-old shared an emotional series of posts on Twitter at the end of June, claiming Polydor was preventing her from releasing her debut album.Raye, real name Rachel Agatha Keen, said she was “sick of being slept on” since signing a four-album deal seven years ago. “Today, I am speaking to you as an independent artist,” the singer has now shared on Instagram. “Polydor and I have spoken and we have agreed to part...
Musictheobelisk.net

Polymoon Sign to Robotor Records; Playing Label Fest in Berlin

First, good for Polymoon. The Tampere heavy psych outfit brought a bit of sunshine to the outright shit year that was 2020 with their Svart-delivered debut, Caterpillars of Creation (review here), and though they’ve hardly been able to get out to do shows to support it, they’ve already gotten some momentum on their side thanks to word of mouth, taking part in Roadburn Redux, and so on. Their aligning with Kadavar‘s Robotor Records label is a cool next step.
Musicmixmag.net

​Big Dada Records has launched a new editorial focusing on Black and POC musicians and writers

Big Dada - the ‘90s imprint now distributed by Ninja Tune - has announced the launch of their new editorial series featuring essays from four Black/POC artists. Continuing on the pledge to “form a community that champions, shines a light on, supports & nourishes the music & artists”, Big Dada has now relaunched as a label run by minority ethnic artists following their new mission statement.
MusicPosted by
103GBF

Slash Signs to New Gibson Record Label for Upcoming Album

Slash's fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators is underway, and it's going to be the first release on Gibson's new record label, Gibson Records. The label, which will be based in Nashville, Tenn., comes over a century after the instrument company was founded. They've also announced that they've entered a strategic partnership with BMG.
Musicvalleyjournals.com

Musician, teacher Chase Love records EP, gives music to love, share, reflect

During COVID-19, many people had bucket lists: mastering another language, learning to juggle, reading the classics. Chase Love made the most of those months as well. A teacher at American Academy of Innovation, he recorded his first album, “Statements,” with producer Gavin McMahan. During the summer months, he edited it and released it last fall without a fanfare during the pandemic.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Perth music production school Lab Six launches record label

Perth-based electronic music and DJ school Lab Six is launching its own record label. Led by Jeremy Smith, the label officially launched on Saturday July 24 at the Lab Six building in Perth, with the label set to release its debut track on Wednesday July 28. Lab Six Records will...
Musiclionheartv.net

New label Alibatta Records pioneers ‘Craving,’ first NFT single in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — A fresh indie label aims to re-imagine original Filipino music while pioneering ways to own and monetize records through technology. Alibatta Records, a new player both in the entertainment technology and the music industries, is releasing the first NFT-minted single in the country. ‘Craving,’ up-and-coming R&B singer...
Musicpapermag.com

Can Record Labels Really Hold Artists Hostage?

"Call On Me" by Raye is a breezy, infectious pop number; the kind of summer jam you can imagine filling up dancefloors, or slotting into a movie scene where two characters breeze down a highway in a convertible. In its music video, the South London popstar smiles brightly for the camera, shimmying her way through a complicated, highly GIF-able dance number, while singing pleasantly platitudinous lyrics.
Musicthisis50.com

YDG Dezzii Gracing Stages with His New Mixtape

YDG, who is also known as a visionary changing the modern generation, has been making hits after hits as he is growing into the global music industry. He is a man who is utterly hardworking, aggressive, and persistent. Music for him means freedom, and he is establishing peace for himself mentally, creatively, and emotionally. He is so passionate about music that he has found a lifelong purpose in it.
Musickalw.org

Meet DJ J Boogie

Name any job in the music industry and there is a good chance Justin Boland, also known as J Boogie, has worked it. Record store clerk, radio DJ, club selector, party promoter, remixer, licenser and producer. Boland lives and breathes music and is at home thumbing through long rows of vinyl record stacks in his lifelong pursuit to beat back silence. Now, he will be leveraging his quarter century of experience on our airwaves to bring our listeners a hand selected playlist of music.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Disturbed’s ‘Stricken’ Rides Disco Groove in Mashup With The Weeknd + Daft Punk

Disturbed have often separated themselves from some of their hard-rocking peers in part due to the frequent rhythmic delivery of David Draiman's vocals. Not only has it brought some freshness to their sound, but as some mashup artists will tell you, it also makes them prime for pairing up in collaboration with something that has a little more beat and groove. One recent such instance has Disturbed's "Stricken" now meeting the disco-dance vibe of pop star the Weeknd and electro kings Daft Punk.
Music247tempo.com

Artists With the Most Hit Albums

The history of recorded music begins with a fragment of the French folk song “Au Clair de la Lune,” captured by an instrument called a Phonautograph in Paris in 1860. Unfortunately, no playback mechanism existed, so nobody ever heard it. Fast-forward — by way of Thomas Edison, who invented the...
Musicwmfe.org

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 30

Billie Eilish is back this week with what is by far one of the year’s most anticipated releases, her sophomore full-length, Happier Than Ever. At just 19 years old, the singer has dominated the pop music landscape over the past couple of years with a singular sound, a fearless confidence and genuine grace. On this week’s show, we give a listen to Happier Than Ever and talk about the many ways it impresses, including Billie Eilish’s gift for seeing the beauty – and humor – in everything creepy.
Entertainmentradiofacts.com

Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label

Gibson Records: Gibson Announces Launch of Record Label First Album With Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators For the past 127 years, Gibson–the iconic American instrument brand–-has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Gibson today announced the launch of Gibson Records, headquartered in Music City, Nashville, TN—alongside a strategic label partnership with BMG. Over the past two and a half years, Gibson has launched successful music initiatives built around their iconic brands, premium guitars, and amazing artists. Not to mention initiatives that have re-energized the Gibson fanbase and the music community at large including Gibson Artist Collections, Gibson TV, the Gibson App, the Gibson Generation Group (G3), Gibson Gives, and the newly opened Gibson Garage in Nashville. Gibson Records is the next major step in contributing to the evolution of collaborative artist partnerships. Iconic music that inspired generational movements has been recorded with Gibson guitars since the inception of recorded music. Gibson Records will work with Gibsonartists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world, spreading the power of their music, creating, building, and delivering guitar-centric music, across genres to fans across the globe. Gibson Records has also announced that it has entered into a strategic label partnership for the release with BMG, the world’s fourth-biggest music company. “Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history. Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership,” says Cesar Gueikian, Brand President, Gibson Brands. “Gibson Records will keep all of us at Gibson focused on our artist first culture that is engaged and connected to music. We are excited to launch Gibson Records, to announce that Slash is our first signed artist and that we have entered into a label partnership with BMG.” “It’s an honor to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says SLASH. “It’s a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It’s perfect.” “Partnering with Gibson Records and BMG presents an exciting and unique opportunity to explore new ideas for marketing and promoting a record,” adds Jeff Varner, Co-Founder of Revelation Management Group (Slash’s longtime manager). “It shows a real commitment on the part of Gibson towards the artist community, and it will serve as a model for future artist releases. Working with Cesar and the Gibson team has provided a fresh approach to how we can support an album release.” “BMG congratulates Gibson on the launch of their new label and is proud to collaborate with Gibson Records on its inaugural album release,” says Thomas Scherer, President, BMG Repertoire and Marketing, New York, and Los Angeles. “This is the perfect match between two global brands with an unrivaled reverence for iconic artists and respect to service their creative talents. We are excited to be the worldwide partner for Slash’s new album with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators and look forward to delivering their new music to fans everywhere around the world.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy