Dedicated Louisiana Meteorologist Delivers TV Forecast Daily From His Hotel Room Amid Radiation Treatment for Colon Cancer: ‘All of these People Are Rooting for Me’

By Abigail Seaberg
survivornet.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Terry, a meteorologist for an NBC affiliate in Louisiana, has continued giving weather forecasts while undergoing treatment for colon cancer. Overall, colorectal cancer cases having been decreasing over the last 20 years, but there has been an increase among younger people. Noting this increase, the United States Preventive Services Task Force has recently updated their screening recommendations to begin at age 45 as opposed to 50.

