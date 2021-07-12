Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF PERRY AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM EDT At 236 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Colonel Denning State Park, moving east at 30 mph. Very heavy rain is expected. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Locations impacted include New Bloomfield, Colonel Denning State Park, Loysville, Shermansdale, Blain, Landisburg and New Germantown.

alerts.weather.gov

