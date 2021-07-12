Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henderson County, NC

Henderson County Youth Baseball teams finishing their seasons strong

Blueridgenow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Henderson County Youth Baseball's players and coaches wondered if they'd have a season at all. They did, but under plenty of restrictions. Now, a year later, things are somewhat back to normal, and all of the teams have just about wrapped up their seasons. Two teams earned spots in the state tournament — the 11-12 year olds, who won the District title last week, and the 7-8 year olds, who finished runner-up at District.

www.blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Henderson County, NC
City
Wilson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Walmart will require employees in some stores to wear masks

New York (CNN) — Walmart employees are required to wear masks inside again, regardless of vaccination status, in places with "substantial or high transmission." The new policy is effective immediately, the nation's largest retailer said Friday. Store managers will receive local updates every Monday to determine their facility's necessary protocol.

Comments / 0

Community Policy