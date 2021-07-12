Henderson County Youth Baseball teams finishing their seasons strong

Last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit, Henderson County Youth Baseball's players and coaches wondered if they'd have a season at all. They did, but under plenty of restrictions. Now, a year later, things are somewhat back to normal, and all of the teams have just about wrapped up their seasons. Two teams earned spots in the state tournament — the 11-12 year olds, who won the District title last week, and the 7-8 year olds, who finished runner-up at District.