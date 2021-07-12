Cancel
Mobile County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 13:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mobile Inland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND EASTERN GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 135 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Wilmer, or 9 miles east of Lucedale, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Chunchula and Gulfcrest.

alerts.weather.gov

County
Mobile County, AL
City
Citronelle, AL
City
Wilmer, AL
City
Mobile, AL
