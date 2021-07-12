Cancel
Music

Lyndsey McKenna

By Lyndsey McKenna
kmuw.org
 19 days ago

From a sun-drenched spot outside Electric Lady Studios, Jack Antonoff and company perform intimate revisions of songs from their forthcoming album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night. Fans Will Almost Certainly Recognize Taylor Swift's New Single. ,. Taylor Swift's latest music is a rerecorded version of her hit: "Love...

Music
Pitchfork

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

There’s a strain of Tasteful Pop coursing through mainstream music right now, guided by Jack Antonoff’s princely hand. Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey and Clairo and Lorde have all recruited Antonoff as co-pilot on their journey to the soft and lush grounds of Tasteful Pop, cushioned by string arrangements and acoustic guitars and first-person observational songwriting that always seems to ask what is honest right now? as opposed to what might sound interesting later? As a producer, he is more than a hired gun but never an egomaniac, just the footprints in the sand when you need him the most. Even when working on funky ’70s pastiche with St. Vincent or the pop-country of the Chicks, Antonoff remains collaborative, chameleonic, versatile, and difficult to pin down save for one word: tasteful. And there is no accounting for taste.
Music

Scott Saloway

Jack Antonoff has become one of the most in-demand collaborators in music, with credits on the latest albums by Taylor Swift, Lorde, St. Vincent and many others. His work has taken him all over the world, but he never strays too far from his home — at least in his songwriting.
Music

Emily Lind's New Music Video Feels Like a Lost Vacation

Much of Emily Lind's new music video for her single "Tantra Practice" was filmed on a pink children's camcorder. These grainy fragments of footage suit the lo-fi, atmospheric song, the lyrics of which the musician and actress describes to PAPER as "a collection of memories." She wrote them while on vacation during the pandemic, attempting to describe the sense of "distance which has been a familiar feeling to me, and I'm sure many, this past year."
Music

Album reviews: Prince – Welcome 2 America and Bleachers – Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night

When Prince died in 2016, he left any number of unreleased works in his vault (a literal vault seems like a very Prince thing to have had). Welcome 2 America is one such album, a collection of 12 songs he didn’t even bother releasing when they were recorded in 2010 – although why he felt that the world at large couldn’t handle a swooning, grooving polemic such as this but that we could handle endless noodling jazz funk albums is beyond me.
Music

Bleachers – ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’ review: riotous and reflective third album

Urgency has always been at the core of what Bleachers – the band led by Jack Antonoff, producer to Lorde, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Clairo – do. On their 2014 single ‘I Wanna Get Better’, it came in the form of “standing on an overpass screaming at the cars / ‘I wanna get better’”. On 2017’s ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’, it was Antonoff “trying to get myself back home”, yelping for someone to “take my clothes – that’s better”.
Music

PRESS PLAY: 8 New Albums out July 30th!

This busy month for album releases concludes with, what else, a busy day for album releases! Diamond-studded singer Yola reunites with producer Dan Auerbach on Stand for Myself. Dialing up the anthems and emotions of her breakthrough, Walk Through Fire, Yola’s new set is bold and uncompromising. Speaking of followups, Happier Than Ever marks the long-awaited return of Billie Eilish; the album points to new creative frontiers for the young superstar. Veteran Los Angelenos Los Lobos salute their hometown’s musical heritage on Native Sons, offering up covers of The Beach Boys and Jackson Browne. After firmly establishing himself as producer to the stars, Jack Antonoff returns to his Bleachers project for Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, with guests including Bruce Springsteen and Lana Del Rey.
Music

How Jack Antonoff Found That Moment of Musical Clarity on the New Bleachers Album

“All these things are designed to be little worlds in themselves and read into. Every Easter egg is probably real.” — Jack Antonoff. Since starting Switched on Pop back in 2014, we’ve had countless hours of conversation with artists such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, and Lana Del Ray that have been soundtracked by the production work of Jack Antonoff. When we wrote a book about 21st-century pop, we devoted a chapter to the song “We Are Young,” by his band fun. He is, going back those seven years to our launch, one of the artists we’ve most wanted to interview — and so, on the occasion of a new album by his band Bleachers called Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, we finally sat down with him to hear about how he approaches his own work.
Music

Tom Odell is Listening to Lorde, Nina Simone, and Bob Dylan

This is “Add to Queue,” our attempt to sort through the cacophony of music floating in the algorithmic atmosphere by consulting the experts themselves. Our favorite musicians tell us about their favorite music—the sad, the happy, the dinner party-y, the songs they want played at their funeral. In this edition, we speak with the English singer-songwriter Tom Odell on the occasion of the release of his fourth studio album monsters, and his recently announced 2022 North American tour. From Radiohead and Lorde to Olivia Rodrigo and Bob Dylan, Odell tells us everything he’s blasting this summer.
Music

Bleachers Shares New Sinlge w/ Lana Dey Rey

Pop producer Jack Antonoff shared the news of Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night, an upcoming album from his Bleachers persona, in May. He dropped the news of the project with the lead single “Stop Making This Hurt” and the accompanying video, and has returned with a new single called “Secret Life” featuring Lana Del Rey.
Music

Album Review: Gothic Tropic – Tang Brain EP

Gothic Tropic’s, AKA Cecilia Della Peruti’s, newest EP Tang Brain gives a modern pop-inspired spin to rock. With electronic elements, the album dives into modern influences spanning from 1980s synth-pop to Lana Del Rey, it is clear that Gothic Tropic dives into their forces. Much of the album shows the great potential of Gothic Tropic but neglects originality. Certainly, it is clear that Peruti, upon narrowing her focus, could put out something current and fresh. Her talent is clearly there, and that certainly shows through the album.
Music

Lana Del Rey teams up with Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers for “Secret Life”

Lana Del Rey is featured on Jack Antonoff’s new Bleachers song “Secret Life,” the fifth track included on Bleachers’s upcoming album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night,’ which will be released on Friday, July 30. Antonoff and Del Rey have previously worked together; Antonoff co-produced and co-wrote the majority...
Celebrities
