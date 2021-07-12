Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Troup by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Heard; Troup SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN COWETA...SOUTHERN CARROLL...NORTHERN TROUP AND HEARD COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 234 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Texas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Newnan, Franklin, Grantville, Centralhatchee, Roopville, Corinth, Plant Yates, Arnco-Sargent, Powers Crossroads, Handy, Roosterville, Waresville, Frolona, Lowell, Texas, Plant Wansley, Harrisonville and Glenn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, GA
State
Texas State
City
Newnan, GA
City
Grantville, GA
County
Troup County, GA
County
Coweta County, GA
County
Heard County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Preparedness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden tells federal workers: Get vaccinated or submit to testing

President Biden on Thursday is directing all federal employees and onsite contractors to show that they are vaccinated or otherwise submit to regular coronavirus testing, a major step that will likely cause other private sector businesses to follow suit. Biden is also instructing his administration to apply similar standards to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy