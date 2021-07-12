Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Troup by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Coweta; Heard; Troup SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN COWETA...SOUTHERN CARROLL...NORTHERN TROUP AND HEARD COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM EDT At 234 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Texas, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Newnan, Franklin, Grantville, Centralhatchee, Roopville, Corinth, Plant Yates, Arnco-Sargent, Powers Crossroads, Handy, Roosterville, Waresville, Frolona, Lowell, Texas, Plant Wansley, Harrisonville and Glenn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH