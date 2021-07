(BORDENTOWN, NJ) -- The great blues singer, crazy man, original shock-rock performer and the songwriter who penned the classic, “I Put A Spell on You,” died in 2000. But, that was then, this is now, and bluesman Mike Armando, who was Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’s guitarist in the 1970s, has recreated the legendary shows with a new group, appropriately called, The Resurrection of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Tribute Band. This show is an authentic recreation and people attending will think they're seeing Screamin’ Jay resurrected. See for yourself when the band performs at Randy Now's Man Cave on October 24th at 6:00pm.