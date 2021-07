At first glance, there wasn’t anything really wrong with Michael and Megan Beaver’s kitchen. Maybe the light blue walls, beige ornamental cabinets and basic granite countertops looked a little out of date. But everything functioned fine, right? Not so much. “You would walk by that ornamental cabinetry, bump it, and a piece would fall off,” Megan says. Plus, the cooktop had broken burners. And the drawers didn’t close properly, the doors squeaked and the cabinets weren’t roomy enough for everything the couple had. “The space was just tired,” Megan says.