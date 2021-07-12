Special Weather Statement issued for George by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: George A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES NORTHWESTERN MOBILE AND EASTERN GEORGE COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 135 PM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Wilmer, or 9 miles east of Lucedale, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Chunchula and Gulfcrest.alerts.weather.gov
