6 DIY Ghostbusters Costumes That Will Have You Ready To Bust The Scariest Of Monsters
There’s something about classic movies that just instantly takes you back to your childhood self. Before the pandemic, smartphones, and clearly before advanced CGI, Ghostbusters was hitting 700 theaters over Labor Day weekend in 1984. The movie, now considered a cult classic, follows a team of scientists played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, that lose their positions at a university and decide to become "ghostbusters." In doing so, they stumble upon a gateway to another dimension of evil and have to save New York from complete destruction.www.countryliving.com
Comments / 0