Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

6 DIY Ghostbusters Costumes That Will Have You Ready To Bust The Scariest Of Monsters

By Giovana Gelhoren
countryliving.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about classic movies that just instantly takes you back to your childhood self. Before the pandemic, smartphones, and clearly before advanced CGI, Ghostbusters was hitting 700 theaters over Labor Day weekend in 1984. The movie, now considered a cult classic, follows a team of scientists played by Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, that lose their positions at a university and decide to become "ghostbusters." In doing so, they stumble upon a gateway to another dimension of evil and have to save New York from complete destruction.

www.countryliving.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Bill Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costumes#Diy#Labor Day Weekend#Cgi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
MoviesPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Figures Show the Original Cast Back in Their Classic Costumes

A few hours after the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer arrived online — complete with teases of appearances by original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts — Hasbro shared the first photos of their upcoming Plasma Series action figures from the movie. The figures continue a line that started with toys of the original Ghostbusters cast in their costumes from the first movie, and show the new characters from Afterlife like Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor suited up in miniature versions of the old khaki ghostbusting jumpsuits. They also shows the three surviving original Ghostbusters back in costume for the first time (at least in toy form).
MoviesPosted by
Syracuse.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ trailer; new ‘Exorcist’ trilogy; actor from Upstate NY to play Batman: Buzz

Who ya gonna call? A new trailer for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is scaring up excitement with a hint at Dan Aykroyd’s return in the sequel set 30 years after “Ghostbusters II.” A group of kids, including Finn Wolfhard (”Stranger Things”) and Carrie Coon, are fighting ghosts in a small Oklahoma town when they learn about the original Ghostbusters from Paul Rudd and the legacy their grandfather left behind. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” directed by Jason Reitman (yes, the son of the original movie’s director Ivan Reitman), is now set to hit theaters Nov. 11.
Video GamesThe Verge

How Capcom used motion capture to bring Resident Evil Village’s scariest monsters to life

When it came to the motion capture for Resident Evil Village, the team at Capcom had a big challenge — literally. The horror game’s standout character was the nine-feet, six-inch-tall Lady Dimitrescu. She’s around three feet taller than actress Maggie Robertson, who handled both the character’s voice and performance capture. For presentation director Masato Miyazaki, this created a dilemma. He could’ve outfitted Robertson with some kind of prosthetic or prop to make her appear larger, but that would have restricted her ability to move around and act in a natural way.
Home & Gardencountryliving.com

7 Outdoor Movie Screens You Can Easily DIY This Summer

You’ve hosted cookouts and played games with the family outside, but an outdoor activity you may not have tried yet is watching one of your favorite movies in your backyard. Those who live near a drive-in theater can always catch a showing there, but for anyone who doesn’t, crafting a DIY outdoor movie screen is the next best thing. On top of being a budget-friendly experience, creating your own outdoor setup is also an intimate and memorable activity for the whole family.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer: “We’re Ready to Believe You!”

The new official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife makes us want to believe this latest entry in the franchise will recapture the spirit of the original. Mini versions of the STAY-PUFT Marshmallow Man put in an appearance, Ecto-1’s back on the road, and Annie Potts plays a key role as Egon’s widow. The cherry on top to the nostalgia-fest is the voice of Dan Aykroyd answering the Ghostbusters hotline and saying, “We’re closed.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Yeah, That's Gozer Hiding in the New Ghostbusters 3 Trailer

The Ghostbusters franchise is still trying to find solid footing while rebooting itself. So, why not go back to the basics? The new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife features new characters but plenty of throwbacks to the first film from 1984. This even includes a short shot that may be referencing the return of Gozer, the Sumerian shape-shifting God of destruction whose plans to destroy the world were thwarted by the original ghostbusters crew.
Movieshiconsumption.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sees Murray, Aykroyd, & Hudson Reprise Their Roles

Back in late 2019, we got our first glimpse of an upcoming Ghostbusters movie. Though, not long after, the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head, resulting in Sony Pictures pushing back the film’s release no less than three times. Now, it’s over a year later and Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally poised to hit cinemas, including RealD 3D theaters.
Moviesanimatedviews.com

Ghostbusters

The full trailer for the much-anticipated Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now online, and can be viewed in the player above. The movie continues to look more than a little like Stranger Things as far as tone goes, but also seems to be keeping the franchise’s roots firmly in check. It arrives in theaters this holiday season.
Movies25thframe.co.uk

New trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife which hits you with the nostalgia stick hard

Sony have released a new trailer for the Jason Reitman directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife which hit all Ghostbusters fans over the head with the nostalgia stick. The first thing you notice about this trailer is the serious and horror tone of the movie, I know the originals were horror comedies, but this seems more like a Stranger Things style horror movie.
Moviesthemovieblog.com

Ghostbusters Afterlife Reaction

Set in the universe of the first two Ivan Reitman films from the 1980s, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” tells the story of Callie, a single mom struggling to survive in Chicago with her two kids, 12-year-old Phoebe and 15-year-old Trevor. When Callie receives news of her long-estranged father’s passing – a father she never even knew – she and the kids pack up the Subaru and move to the small midwestern town of Summerville.
MoviesObserver

Drop Everything, Venkman, We Got a New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer

Even after almost 40 years, the Ghostbusters are still “who you gonna call.” This much is proven true in the latest Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer, which digs up the past in more ways than one. Directed and co-written by Jason Reitman, son of the original film’s director Ivan Reitman, the film marks the fourth installment of the Ghostbusters franchise and is set to be released on November 11, 2021, following multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York City, NYPosted by
geekspin

Fans find the Ghostbusters: Afterlife second trailer humorless

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has dropped its second trailer earlier today, and while it’s not bad at all, fans of the original Ghostbusters movies notice that it lacks comedy. Just like the first trailer released in December 2019, the latest promo video introduces single mom Callie (Carrie Coon), her children Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and teacher Mr. Grooberson (Paul Rudd).
Beauty & Fashionthecut.com

Are You Ready for Post-Op Selfies?

Marc Jacobs, last year’s breakout beauty vlogger and this year’s critically acclaimed selfie-taker, is continuing to make waves in the beauty space with his front-facing camera. Earlier today, the designer posted a groundbreaking selfie, the kind we never see on famous people feeds: an impeccably styled post-op photo accessorized with...
Moviesbestclassicbands.com

Who You Gonna Call? ‘Ghostbusters’ 2021: New Trailer

Who you gonna call? Jason Reitman, that’s who. A new Ghostbusters film is coming in 2021 from the son of the 1984 comedy film’s director, Ivan Reitman. A first trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was released all the way back on Dec. 9, 2019. That’s because the re-boot of the franchise was scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 10, 2020. It’s since been delayed three times and is now scheduled to be released on Nov. 11, 2021. The cast includes Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, with appearances from many of the original film’s stars. Watch the updated trailer and a detailed clip below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy