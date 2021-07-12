6 DIY Ghostbusters Costumes That Will Have You Ready To Bust The Scariest Of Monsters

A few hours after the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer arrived online — complete with teases of appearances by original cast members Dan Aykroyd and Annie Potts — Hasbro shared the first photos of their upcoming Plasma Series action figures from the movie. The figures continue a line that started with toys of the original Ghostbusters cast in their costumes from the first movie, and show the new characters from Afterlife like Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor suited up in miniature versions of the old khaki ghostbusting jumpsuits. They also shows the three surviving original Ghostbusters back in costume for the first time (at least in toy form).