Rangers take Texas HS SS Cameron Cauley in the third round
In the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers have selected Cameron Cauley, a shortstop out of Barbers Hill High School. Cauley is a 5’10”, 170 lb. righthanded hitting shortstop out of Barbers Hill High School in Mt. Belvieu, Texas. He’s #85 on the Baseball America board and he is ranking #92 on the MLB Pipeline rankings. He comes in at #138 on the ESPN rankings, and isn’t ranked by Fangraphs or Keith Law.www.lonestarball.com
