Rangers take Texas HS SS Cameron Cauley in the third round

By Adam J. Morris
Lone Star Ball
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Texas Rangers have selected Cameron Cauley, a shortstop out of Barbers Hill High School. Cauley is a 5’10”, 170 lb. righthanded hitting shortstop out of Barbers Hill High School in Mt. Belvieu, Texas. He’s #85 on the Baseball America board and he is ranking #92 on the MLB Pipeline rankings. He comes in at #138 on the ESPN rankings, and isn’t ranked by Fangraphs or Keith Law.

www.lonestarball.com

