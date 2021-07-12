Cancel
Bring On Butterfly Tails, the Laziest Sexy Trend of the Year

By Samantha Sutton
In Style
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, corsets have been around for a bit (as in, hundreds of years at this point), but in 2021, they've been majorly revamped and revived. It's as if everywhere we turn — or scroll — someone has one on, and if they're not layering them over puff-sleeved dresses in that whimsical, Cottagecore or Fairycore kind of way, they're using one to channel channeling a 2000s pop star, making this piece seem extra sexy and lingerie-like.

