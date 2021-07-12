Red Sox select Tyler McDonough with their third round pick
After going with two highly-rated players who fell to their spots with their first two selections in the draft, the Red Sox have gone down the board a little bit at pick number 75, their third round selection. Boston took Tyler McDonough, a second baseman from North Carolina State. The 22-year-old junior was ranked at number 112 by MLB Pipeline, number 42 by FanGraphs, and 109 by Perfect Game. He hit .339/.423/.631 for the Wolfpack in 2021.www.overthemonster.com
