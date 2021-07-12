Cancel
Paris Hilton is getting her own Netflix cooking show even after that viral lasagna video where we learned she can't cook

By Tatiana Tenreyro
A.V. Club
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton’s had virtually every kind of reality show. Besides learning what Walmart is and wreaking havoc on townies with Nicole Richie in The Simple Life, she also had three competition shows to be her new BFF (including two international ones, Paris Hilton’s British Best Friend and Paris Hilton’s Dubai BFF), and The World According To Paris, a short-lived reality show following her day-to-day life. Additionally, she has a 13-episode docuseries coming up, chronicling the lead up to her wedding with venture capitalist Carter Reum. But there’s one kind of reality show that she hadn’t cashed in on—until now.

