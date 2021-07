For obvious reasons even normal times there are few more politically volatile issues than nurses’ pay. In a second year of the covid pandemic, after the “clap for carers”, Sir Tom Moore’s high-profile appeal and innumerable examples of selflessness, saving lives without proper protection and some making the ultimate sacrifice, this year’s NHS pay settlement demanded careful and sensitive treatment. It’s fair to say that ministers’ handling of it fell some distance short of it appearing in the textbooks as a case study in successful governance. And now they don’t even have Matt Hancock around to carry the can.